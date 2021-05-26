Eight high-schoolers from Clayton County were recognized as South Atlanta Regional winners by Positive Athlete Georgia.
The organization, founded by Forest Park native and longtime NFL star Hines Ward, recognizes young athletes who have overcome difficult circumstances, given back to their schools and communities in a significant way, or just have an infectious positive attitude that makes everyone around them a better person.
The local regional winners are as follows:
Boys golf: Christopher Dugger, Jonesboro
Girls multi-sport: Reylyn Cooper, Mundy’s Mill
Boys soccer: Abdulmalik AdeSanya, Charles Drew
Girls soccer: Atl-Xilonen Mejia Delgado, Morrow
Boys track and field: Matthaeus David, Mount Zion
Boys swimming and diving: Frederick Alexander, Forest Park
Boys basketball: Davion Robinson, Riverdale
Football: Brendon Banks, Lovejoy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.