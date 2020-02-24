JONESBORO - Lovejoy and Forest Park are the final two teams still in the hunt for the Class AAAAAA state title who don't look like they'll be slowing down anytime soon.
Forest Park welcomes Douglas County
Considering that Forest Park's only real challenge came from Sprayberry in Sweet 16, it stands to reason that the Lady Panthers aren't ready to end the season yet.
Douglas County comes to visit and is a team that managed to have two players scoring double digits before the postseason began. That could pose a threat to Sania Feagin and the Lady Panthers.
Feagin leads the team in every category. Scoring (17.6), rebounds (10.4), assists (2.6), steals (2.9) and blocks (3.5). The junior star is everywhere on the court.
The Lady Panthers average 59.5 points per game as well on the offensive side of the floor while the defense only manages to give up 37.4 points per game.
Forest Park plays Douglas County at home Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Lovejoy isn't to be counted out in Elite Eight against Langston Hughes
Lovejoy has been doing Lovejoy things in the postseason and looks good doing such. However, they're hosting this game once again marking their 16th game this season doing such.
In those first 15 games, Lovejoy has won each of them at home. If a 16th is in the cards, they'll be looking to reach Final Four with a seven-game win streak in their pocket.
Facing Langston Hughes, the Lady Wildcats are facing a team on a 16-game win streak and a team that averages 58.6 points per game offensively. Throughout the tournament though, the only team to play them closely happened to be Alpharetta who lost 45-34.
Lovejoy tilts off with Langston Hughes on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
