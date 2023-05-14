POWDER SPRINGS — The Elite Scholars Academy girls track and field team tied for seventh in Class AA after the state meet concluded Saturday at McEachern.
The Knights got off to a nice start in field events with top finishes from Jayla Simmons and Caziah McCray. Simmons was third in AA in the long jump at 17 feet, 4 1/4 inches and McCray placed in both the high jump (fourth, 4-10) and the triple jump (34-5 1/2).
In Saturday’s running finals, Simmons was fourth in the 200 (25.13) and Genesis Johnson placed fifth in the 300 hurdles (49.53). Simmons, Johnson, Sanieya Largent and Mitchelle Akinwande teamed up on a 1,600 relay that was third in AA with a time of 4:10.85.
Oluwatosin Olabosinde led the Elite Scholars boys with a third-place showing in the triple jump at 45-3 1/2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.