POWDER SPRINGS — The Elite Scholars Academy girls track and field team tied for seventh in Class AA after the state meet concluded Saturday at McEachern.

The Knights got off to a nice start in field events with top finishes from Jayla Simmons and Caziah McCray. Simmons was third in AA in the long jump at 17 feet, 4 1/4 inches and McCray placed in both the high jump (fourth, 4-10) and the triple jump (34-5 1/2).

In Saturday’s running finals, Simmons was fourth in the 200 (25.13) and Genesis Johnson placed fifth in the 300 hurdles (49.53). Simmons, Johnson, Sanieya Largent and Mitchelle Akinwande teamed up on a 1,600 relay that was third in AA with a time of 4:10.85.

Oluwatosin Olabosinde led the Elite Scholars boys with a third-place showing in the triple jump at 45-3 1/2.