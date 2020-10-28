JONESBORO — Elite Scholars Academy defeated Woodville-Tompkins 3-0 Wednesday to advance to the Class AA/A Public semifinals.
The Knights, state runners-up the last two seasons, will play at Gordon Lee in the Final Four on Saturday.
They haven’t lost a set in the state playoffs through three rounds, defeating Oglethorpe County 3-0 in the first round and beating Bremen 3-0 in the second round.
