Elite Scholars Academy senior Lauren Walton signed a letter of intent recently with the Wingate University (N.C.) women’s track and field program.
Walton was third in the triple jump and 10th in the long jump at this year’s Clayton County Track and Field Championships. She also plays volleyball for Elite Scholars.
