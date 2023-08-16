Elite Scholars volleyball wins national academic award

Special PhotoAt its Aug. 7 meeting, the Clayton County Board of Education honored the 2022-23 Elite Scholars Academy girls volleyball team for earning the United States Marine Corps and the American Volleyball Coaches Association USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award. The program, which recognizes boys and girls programs on the scholastic and collegiate levels, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale or 4.1 on a 5.0 scale. Elite Scholars is one of 18 high school teams in Georgia to receive this honor. It was noted that this is the first athletic team in CCPS to earn a national team academic award.

At its Aug. 7 meeting, the Clayton County Board of Education honored the 2022-23 Elite Scholars Academy girls volleyball team for earning the United States Marine Corps and the American Volleyball Coaches Association USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award. The program, which recognizes boys and girls programs on the scholastic and collegiate levels, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale or 4.1 on a 5.0 scale. Elite Scholars is one of 18 high school teams in Georgia to receive this honor. It was noted that this is the first athletic team in CCPS to earn a national team academic award.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.