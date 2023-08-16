Elite Scholars volleyball wins national academic award

Special PhotoAt its Aug. 7 meeting, the Clayton County Board of Education honored the 2022-23 Elite Scholars Academy girls volleyball team for earning the United States Marine Corps and the American Volleyball Coaches Association USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award. The program, which recognizes boys and girls programs on the scholastic and collegiate levels, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale or 4.1 on a 5.0 scale. Elite Scholars is one of 18 high school teams in Georgia to receive this honor. It was noted that this is the first athletic team in CCPS to earn a national team academic award.