At its Aug. 7 meeting, the Clayton County Board of Education honored the 2022-23 Elite Scholars Academy girls volleyball team for earning the United States Marine Corps and the American Volleyball Coaches Association USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award. The program, which recognizes boys and girls programs on the scholastic and collegiate levels, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale or 4.1 on a 5.0 scale. Elite Scholars is one of 18 high school teams in Georgia to receive this honor. It was noted that this is the first athletic team in CCPS to earn a national team academic award.
Elite Scholars volleyball wins national academic award
- SPECIAL PHOTO
-
-
- 0
Trending Now
-
Clayton County Board of Education approves agreement with one charter school, rejects another
-
Report: Southwest Airlines dropping Early Bird Check-n
-
Cavinder Twins Reveal Real Reason They Moved on From Basketball
-
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Gets Renewed for Season 3
-
SEE IT: Plane crash lands on busy highway
Online Poll
POLL: Who are you cheering for this fall?
Football season is upon us! Weekend schedules will be packed with high school, college and NFL games, tailgates and festivities! Who will you be cheering for? Comment below with your favorite team!!
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.