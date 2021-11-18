R6_B1710.jpg

Lovejoy girls basketball coach Cedric King, middle, and his players speak at Clayton County Basketball Media Day. Lovejoy made the Class AAAAAA Final Four last season.

 Ben Ennis

Five Clayton County high school basketball players were named Thursday to the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s preseason watch list for the area’s top players.

Lovejoy junior La’Nya Foster and senior Layla Hood were on the girls list, while the boys list featured Mundy’s Mill senior Bryson Ogletree, Jonesboro junior Jaquez Akins and Morrow senior Kole Taylor.

