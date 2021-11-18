Five Clayton County high school basketball players were named Thursday to the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s preseason watch list for the area’s top players.
Lovejoy junior La’Nya Foster and senior Layla Hood were on the girls list, while the boys list featured Mundy’s Mill senior Bryson Ogletree, Jonesboro junior Jaquez Akins and Morrow senior Kole Taylor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.