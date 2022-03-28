Five Clayton County high school basketball players were named to the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State Basketball Teams for the 2021-22 high school season.

Class AAAAAA girls state champion Lovejoy led the way with the AAAAAA South Player of the Year, Bryanna Preston. Teammate Layla Hood joined her on the all-state list.

In AAAAA South, Forest Park’s girls had two honorees — Yasmine Allen and Jayda Brown.

Jonesboro boys standout Devon Rainey was named to the AAAAA South All-State Team.