Five Clayton County high school basketball players were named to the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State Basketball Teams for the 2021-22 high school season.
Class AAAAAA girls state champion Lovejoy led the way with the AAAAAA South Player of the Year, Bryanna Preston. Teammate Layla Hood joined her on the all-state list.
In AAAAA South, Forest Park’s girls had two honorees — Yasmine Allen and Jayda Brown.
Jonesboro boys standout Devon Rainey was named to the AAAAA South All-State Team.
