The Peach Belt Conference has announced the 2019-20 men's and women's golf Teams of Academic Distinction, which feature five Clayton State students.
Formerly known as the All-Academic team, the teams are part of a season-long program recognizing the outstanding accomplishments of PBC student-athletes in the classroom as well as in athletics.
Clayton State men's golf led the way for the Peach Belt Conference by placing more student-athletes on the Team of Academic Distinction than any other PBC men's golf program. Nick Woof, Augusto Oliva, Joseph Kim, Javier Gonzalez and Raul Carbonell all landed a spot on the prestigious team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.