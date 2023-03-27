Two Clayton County soccer programs have made their mark in Region 3-AAAAAA this season.

Both the Forest Park boys and Mundy’s Mill girls are rolling into the state playoffs, which begin April 14. It is a particularly big week for the latter.

Mundy’s Mill (10-1 overall, 5-0 region) has an important slate of matches this week capped by a Friday showdown with the region’s only other unbeaten girls team, Woodward Academy, which is 4-0 in region play. The Tigers have made a complete turnaround from last season, when they finished fifth in the region with a 3-6 record.

“I am proud of my young ladies because we work hard as a team,” Mundy’s Mill girls coach Julius Omotayo said. “We have greatly improved because everybody understands the role they play.”

Mundy’s Mill averages seven goals behind an offense led by midfielder Lesly Ortega, a senior captain with 27 goals and 23 assists. Junior Jadyn Orjiako is close behind with 21 goals, and sophomore captain Lizbeth Ramirez has 18 goals.

Meanwhile, the defense has posted 10 shutouts and has surrendered only 10 goals. Senior goalkeeper Jakia McGregor has played well, as has a stout defense led by junior Angela Montelongo, freshman Jasmine Ramirez and freshman Dayana Alvarado.

On the boys side, Forest Park (9-3-2, 6-1 region) is locked into a No. 2 seed for the playoffs, trailing only Woodward, which is 4-0 in region play and is the only team in the region to beat Forest Park. The Panthers have built off a successful 2022 season that saw them reach the Sweet Sixteen.

Ian Velez, Emmanuel Pantoja and Leonardo Cabrera are leaders for Forest Park coach Cary Hargett, while David Hernandez, Yahir Saldvir and Jonathan Hernandez also are key contributors.