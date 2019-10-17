Forest Park Football.jpg (copy)

Forest Park High enters this week looking for a victory over M.L. King.

 Clayton County Athletics

The Forest Park Panthers host one of the top four teams tied for first this week in M.L. King High as their pursuit for a victory continues this week.

It has been a frustrating year for the Panthers, who have only come close to a victory in one game this season. However, the Panthers continue to trudge along this year and should be take each game as learning experience.

FOREST PARK PANTHERS

Head Coach: Gerren Griffin

Record: 0-6 (0-5)

Region: 4-AAAAAA

Last Week: 42-0 loss to Stephenson

M.L. KING LIONS

Head Coach: Deante Lamar

Record: 5-1 (3-1)

Region: 4-AAAAAA

Last Week: 18-12 victory over Lovejoy

When: Thursday, Oct. 17 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: Tara Stadium

Last Meeting: Forest Park 17, M.L. King 14 (2018)

Tags

Sports Editor

Graduated from South Carolina State University in 2015. Been with the Henry Herald and Clayton News in two capacities as a sports journalist and interim sports editor. SPJ member.

Stay Informed