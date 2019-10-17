The Forest Park Panthers host one of the top four teams tied for first this week in M.L. King High as their pursuit for a victory continues this week.
It has been a frustrating year for the Panthers, who have only come close to a victory in one game this season. However, the Panthers continue to trudge along this year and should be take each game as learning experience.
FOREST PARK PANTHERS
Head Coach: Gerren Griffin
Record: 0-6 (0-5)
Region: 4-AAAAAA
Last Week: 42-0 loss to Stephenson
M.L. KING LIONS
Head Coach: Deante Lamar
Record: 5-1 (3-1)
Region: 4-AAAAAA
Last Week: 18-12 victory over Lovejoy
When: Thursday, Oct. 17 at 7:00 p.m.
Where: Tara Stadium
Last Meeting: Forest Park 17, M.L. King 14 (2018)