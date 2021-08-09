The enthusiasm about Rex Robertson’s return to his alma mater as head football coach was dampened immediately by the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March last year.

“I was announced as head coach and it was a school day, they let me meet the team and that’s the day (Clayton County Public Schools) shut down (in-person learning),” Robertson said. “I’ve never had a school day with any students in the building until (the start of the 2021-22 school year). … It wasn’t good for the football program. We couldn’t use the weight room. We got shut down right before the season last year and then we had to start playing. That was definitely a challenge. This year we don’t have any of those excuses. We’re all excited. It’s sort of normal and we’re getting ready and looking forward to the season.”

After not getting to see his players in person until last August, Robertson and his coaching staff are much more settled for Year 2.

“It’s way better this year than last year,” Robertson said. “Our numbers aren’t great. When you say 40 players, that’s nothing back in the day. But 40’s a big number to us. That’s about the number we have, but they’re our 40. They’re the guys that come every day. We’ve weeded out all the other type guys that weren’t committed. We have created the old cliché about family with our 40 guys. We’re way more excited this year than last year. Last year we were optimistic. I was new. I thought we could win some games. I learned. But this year is going to be totally different.”

An 0-10 season in 2020 was tough to take, but the effects haven’t lingered.

Robertson aims to bring stability — he is Forest Park’s 13th head coach since 2003 — and some success to the place where he grew up. The Panthers haven’t won more than three games in a season since 2000, and have 11 seasons with one or fewer wins during that span.

“We’re optimistic we’re going to win some games,” Robertson said. “We were 0-10 last year, so it’s nothing but up from here.”

The leadership and talent of this year’s senior class brings some of that optimism. Two of those key players are senior linemen, Mark Bramble and John Shepherd, who joined fellow seniors Armond Jester, a defensive back, and Will Nix, a wide receiver, as the team’s representatives at Clayton County Public Schools Media Day.

“I’m very proud of these guys,” Robertson said of the foursome. “They work hard in the weight room and in the classroom.”

In addition to those seniors, Forest Park will look to a pair of talented juniors to spark the offense. Running back Janerious Jackson, a 6-foot, 210-pound top college prospect, will be featured offensively, as will quarterback Jacari Holloway.