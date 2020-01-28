FOREST PARK - A rematch for Lovejoy and Forest Park High was on tap Tuesday night at Forest Park High School with one of the top names missing this time.
But the history between the two teams dates as far back as the past eight meetings between the two teams. Forest Park had been 0-8 until they won 46-43 in an impressive showdown. But before that final score came, the entire game that was as impressive as each of the previous meetings.
"I guess it's kinda bitter-sweet," Forest Park head coach Steven Cole said. "We're glad we got that win out the way and maybe it will help propel us on into the playoffs."
It's been hard to imagine a Lovejoy team without Genesis Bryant but that has been the case for a while now and her absence may have played a factor in the loss.
"When one of their best players or their best player is not playing, we can do some different things," Cole said. "We can take advantage of some situations we didn't have before."
For Lovejoy head coach Cedric King, not having Bryant was more along the lines of being dealt a hand he had to work with. When asked if her being there would have made a difference, King asked who cares?
"You're dealt the hand of what's in front of you," King said. "What if Anaya (Boyd) wasn't there. You don't stop being a team, you don't stop competing with everything you've got. You always compete and you compete hard with what you have. You're on the team for a reason, you just gotta give them the opportunity to compete."
Against Forest Park this time, the Lady Wildcats appeared to have their best on hand early.
For five and a half minutes, Forest Park didn't score, and Lovejoy was able to score quickly to start with. Part of it relied on Anaya Boyd, the other big name to help control the pace.
Boyd did such with great success. But the lead was still just six points.
A six-point lead that Forest Park quickly challenged in the final two minutes of the first quarter. A made free throw led to a putback jumper for Sania Feagin and the scoring gates were open.
Ultimately, the first quarter ended with the Lady Panthers going on a 10-5 run to contest the lead.
After the first quarter, fans were in for a treat. But the scoring in the second quarter was stifled for both sides of the court. Lovejoy struggled to score and so did the Lady Panthers, but it was still a halftime lead for Forest Park that kept their fans happy.
Forest Park held an 18-17 lead and the second half was just as intense as the beginning. For the second quarter in a row, it was just a shootout.
Both teams swapped leads and subsequent shots, but the biggest shot of the quarter was a three-pointer from Keyra Peterson that helped the Lady Wildcats earn some separation. But it was short-lived.
After both teams tied at 29, the Lady Wildcats pulled away again and held on for a three-point lead into the final quarter.
When the quarter began, no one knew who would win the game. Lovejoy's lead was 35-32 and grew to a four-point lead after both Peterson and Feagin went down with injuries. Both would return later in the fourth quarter but Feagin's presence was apparent in the fourth quarter.
Forest Park turned the tide and outscored their foe 6-1 over the two the greater part of a minute. But the final two minutes of play found Lovejoy make their final made shot of the game.
Neither team was able to score again until Forest Park added one more made shot. Lovejoy's efforts in the final 15 seconds to tie the game on a three missed.
After the game, King was critical of himself.
"You want your team to come in and fight and I think they came in and fought and gave it energy," King said. "As a coach, it's so much that I feel like I'm failing them on right now. And I just gotta be better so that I can help them become better. You don't lose with fatigue; you lose with busting your butt and they bust their butt. As a coach, you must get them out when they're fatigued and that's just the bottom line to it.
"I gotta be better," he continued. "Coaches get caught up trying to win. That's just dumb. Just get caught up in getting better. When I get better, they'll be better."
