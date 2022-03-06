FORT VALLEY — The Forest Park Panthers, the 2020 Class AAAAAA girls basketball state champions, are getting another shot at a state title.

Forest Park (22-6) beat New Manchester 60-38 Saturday afternoon in the Class AAAAA state semifinals at Fort Valley State University.

Forest Park will play Woodward Academy (28-2) March 10 at 5:30 p.m. in Macon. Woodward advanced by beating Warner Robins 67-35 Saturday night.

"When you work hard and your girls are persistent and have no quit in them you end up in these types of spots," Forest Park head coach Steven Cole said.

Saturday's game was close early on as Forest Park held a 13-12 lead after the first quarter.

The Panthers began to pull away in the second quarter and led 33-22 at halftime and 51-30 at the end of the third quarter.

Four Forest Park players scored in double figures as Aaishah Berry, Jayda Brown and Yasmine Allen scored 14 each, and Hannah Stanley added 13.

"That's one of the things we talk about all the time, let everybody play, run an open offense...," Cole said of different players stepping up. "Sometimes people have scouting reports and they point out someone on the team 'we don't have to check her, we can double off' but when your girls are working hard and when they're open they can make those shots."

Kharyssa Richardson led New Manchester with 18.

"One thing I was proud of today was they stuck to the game plan," Cole said. "We were making sure we were limiting (Richardson's) touches and that was the game plan and we followed the game plan pretty much to the tee."

Forest Park, the No. 2 seed from Region 3-AAAAA, beat Wayne County 55-20 in the first round, Region 5-AAAAA champion Southwest DeKalb 59-32 in the second round and Loganville 52-40 in the quarterfinals.

Cole stressed that teamwork and player development has been key to rebuilding the Forest Park program, which had struggled for many years.

"We do (play well as a team)" Cole said. "We spent all summer playing summer ball, played fall ball together and work out almost all year round so they make a bond, a camaraderie. They understand what each other's doing out on the court."

Cole also said that he emphasizes success on and off the court.

"I took over the job, I think eight to 10 years ago, and we've been concentrating on the development of our players, not only as basketball players but develop them as people."

He added that the team's overall GPA is about 3.2 or 3.3 and since he has been head coach some 20 girls have gone on to college.

"We concentrate on the whole person at Forest Park and that's really been the key to our success," he said.