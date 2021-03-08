One girls basketball game stands between Forest Park and a repeat state championship in Class AAAAA. And it will be a tough one.
The Panthers face a rematch in the state finals with Woodward Academy, which has handed them two losses already this season. Woodward is 21-1 with a 20-game winning streak that dates back to a Nov. 28 loss at Holy Innocents’.
Forest Park lost 55-51 to Woodward on Jan. 22, and lost 71-46 on Feb. 12. Woodward is led by prolific scorers Sydney Bowles, who averages 22.7 points and 9 rebounds, and Sara Lewis, who averages 17.9 points.
The title showdown is Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Macon Centreplex.
“They’ve got a really good team,” Forest Park girls coach Steven Cole said of Woodward. “They’ve got a very dynamic scorer and they have a really aggressive team. If we can handle the boards, use our size and limit them to one shot, I think it will be in our favor.”
Forest Park (24-5) is tested in the postseason thanks to last year’s state championship, coupled with another state playoff run this season. The players and coaches also have overcome a season full of obstacles, most notably enduring a pair of two-week quarantine periods because of COVID-19 issues.
“I think they’ve done really well with (the disruptions),” Cole said. “It’s tough to be off 15 days, play two games and then be off for 15 more days with no practice or seeing each other. But I think they handled it pretty well. We maintained and you see where we are now.”
Forest Park has cruised through the state playoffs with four wins by double figures — the closest was last week’s 60-49 win over Dutchtown in the Final Four. It was preceded by a 42-27 win over Hiram in the quarterfinals, a 51-25 win over Warner Robins in the second round and an 81-37 victory over Northside-Columbus in the first round.
Star senior Sania Feagin, at 6-foot-4, is still at the forefront of the success. The South Carolina signee and national player of the year finalist averages 19.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.1 blocks, 3.1 assists and 2.7 steals. She had 28 points and six blocks in the semifinal win over Dutchtown.
“She’s a one-in-a-lifetime player,” Cole said. “I’m excited to have my name associated with her. I appreciate her parents sending her to Forest Park.”
Presbyterian signee Jasmine Stevens (9.4 ppg, 6 rpg) and Jayda Brown (5.9 ppg), starters for last year’s state championship team, play key roles again this season. They have been joined by freshman Yasmine Allen (7.6 ppg) and senior move-ins Olympia Chaney from Westlake and Ghylissa Knowles from Fayette County. Chaney, a Texas-Arlington signee, averages 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.1 steals, and Knowles, an Albany State recruit, averages 6.3 points.
“It’s really great to have four senior signees,” Cole said. “Our team GPA is 3.4 and that’s really outstanding. That’s one of the things I enjoy about being a part of the Forest Park program. We’re really academically strong.”
