JONESBORO - Clayton County cross country is slowly beginning to wrap up the 2019 season but for the local programs’ county titles were on the line this past week.
Girls
The Forest Park Lady Panthers took the top spot as a team behind the second-place finish of Adrinana Laguna (21:12.52). Yessenia Serratos (21:54.94) placed fifth overall for Forest Park as Carolina Galaviz (23:13.46) placed 10th. Tyree Nunez (23:50.73) and Heidi Teran-Sanchez (24:23.99) placed 13th and 14th respectively as the top-five team placers for Forest Park.
The Morrow Lady Mustangs placed second overall in the event just two points shy of Forest Park High School. Leading Morrow to second was Jaelyn Callaway (21:34.49) who placed third. Shyann Daniels (22:45.78) and Carolina Rivera (23:10.14) placed seventh and ninth respectively for the squad.
Amylynn Bui (23:37.23) placed 11th while Mariela Castillo (25:01.34) placed 17th.
For the Mount Zion Lady Bulldogs the program finished third overall but did have the overall winner in their fold. Kiyah Pittmon (20:20.52) placed first overall for the Lady Bulldogs. Ameera Thomas (23:06.97) was able to take home a top 10 finish with eighth overall.
Riverdale rounded out the team placements with fourth place. Reyna Oliares (22:30.86) placed sixth overall to lead the program.
Boys
Mount Zion Bulldogs placed first as a team behind the efforts of Naim Boston (17:20.60). Evan Echols (18:01.94) placed eighth overall for the Bulldogs.
The Riverdale Raiders placed second as a team behind Mount Zion High with Henry Johnson (17:12.11) leading the way with a second-place finish overall. Anthony Mckennie (17:51.31) placed in the top 10 as well for the Raiders with a sixth-place finish.
North Clayton ranked third as a team with three of their five runners finishing in the top 10. Jaydin Tinch (17:20.61) led the way with a fourth-place finish for the Eagles. Mustapha Hydara (18:01.40) came home seventh while Abdoul Boukari (18:18.50) was ninth across the line.
Morrow benefitted from the fifth-place finish of Phong Nguyen (17:45.41) to propel the program to fourth overall.
The Lovejoy Wildcats were able to have an individual champion in Sean Maldon (17:03.30) as they placed sixth.
Jonesboro, Forest Park and Mundy's Mill placed seventh, eighth and ninth respectively in the contest.