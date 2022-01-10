Forest Park grad Stephanie Escobar, a junior at Clayton State, was named recently to the Peach Belt Conference Academic Team of Distinction for cross country.

To be eligible for the team, a student-athlete must be a significant contributor to his or her team, achieve a 3.3 GPA or higher and complete at least one full academic year at his or her current institution and be at least a sophomore in athletic eligibility.

Escobar was named to the academic team for the third time in her career. A health science major, she competed in four of Clayton State’s five fall races and ran a personal-best time at the Peach Belt Conference Championships in October.