Forest Park grad Destiny Thomas, who led Central Florida in both scoring and rebounding last season, will transfer to join the Georgia women’s basketball program, Bulldog head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson announced.

Thomas averaged a double-double of 10.7 points, 11.0 rebounds to go with 1.7 blocks per contest during the 2022-23 campaign. She paced the American Athletic Conference in blocks and finished second in boards, while her 5.0 offensive rebounds per contest were second most in the NCAA.

Thomas ended last year with an impressive 15 double-figure scoring games and 13 double-doubles. She turned in several notable performances, including a career-high 24 rebounds against Seton Hall, which marked the most in a single game in UCF history.

Thomas was a two-time Atlanta Journal-Constitution AAAAAA all-state honoree and averaged 7.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2 steals and 1.8 blocks during her senior season at Forest Park.

She will be a fifth-year senior for the Bulldogs in 2023-24.