The Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame’s 36-member inaugural class is set and will be inducted in a ceremony at the College Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Oct. 22, it was announced Thursday morning.

Former Forest Park star and longtime NFL standout Hines Ward was among the inductees and one of the top vote-getters.

Board members of the Hall of Fame began submitting nominees in early spring and then held committee votes and appeals before the final ballot was narrowed down to 100 names in mid-June. The board also decided that the nine Georgia high school players that are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the most recent being Sandy Creek’s Calvin Johnson, will also be included in the inaugural class (Johnson, Champ Bailey, Mel Blount, Richard Dent, Ray Guy, Jim Parker, Shannon Sharpe, Fran Tarkenton, Rayfield Wright).

Once the ballot was set, each board member was required to vote for a minimum of two players from each of the eight eras represented (Pre-1950s, 1950s, 1960s, GIA, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s) and were to select a total of 36 players from the star-powered 100-person ballot. The board held a series of meetings discussing the vision for the Hall of Fame ahead of the final vote and agreed that high school accomplishments would be prioritized above other accolades. Additionally, players would have to exemplify strong character and be able to meet the standards to represent Georgia high school football. The ballots were voted on and submitted by July 1, but a four-way tie for the final spot in the class forced the board to hold a separate vote-off to complete the process.

Johnson County graduate (1979 senior season) and Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker was the only unanimous inductee that received votes from all 35 board members, while Stan Rome (Valdosta, 1973), Heisman Trophy winner Charlie Ward (Central-Thomasville, 1987), Garrison Hearst (Lincoln County, 1989) and Francoeur (Parkview, 2001) all tied for the second-most votes with 30. Ward (Forest Park, 1993), Eric Berry (Creekside, 2006), William Andrews (Thomasville, 1974), Buck Belue (Valdosta, 1977) and Takeo Spikes (Washington County, 1994) were also among the top 10 vote getters.

There were three players from the pre-1950s that were voted in with Bob McWhorter (Gordon Institute, 1909), Clint Castleberry (Boys, 1941) and George Maloof (Marist, 1947). The 1950’s sent four players into the Hall: Pat Dye (Richmond Academy, 1956), Larry Morris (Decatur, 1950), Bill Curry (College Park, 1959) and Stan Gann (Northside-Atlanta, 1957). Former Avondale quarterback Charlie Dudish (1967) represents the 1960s in the inaugural class with Bill Stanfill (Cairo, 1964), Andy Johnson (Athens, 1969) and fellow Avondale graduate Chip Kell (1966).

Strong consideration went into ensuring that players from the GIA were represented in the Hall of Fame and the board’s historians and members worked to compile a deep list of standouts that competed in the GIA during segregation to be voted on. Following the final votes, Laney graduate, Super Bowl III champion and New York Jets Ring of Honor member Emerson Boozer (1961) will represent the GIA in the Hall of Fame with Otis Sistrunk (Spencer, 1964) and Clarence Scott (Trinity, 1966). Sistrunk went on to win Super Bowl XI during his time as a Pro Bowl defensive tackle on the Oakland Raiders and Scott had a Hall of Fame career at Kansas State before earning a Pro Bowl bid with the Cleveland Browns in 1973.

The 1970s are the most represented decade in the inaugural class with seven players hailing from that decade. This group of Georgia legends includes Walker, Rome, Andrews, Belue, Heisman Trophy winner George Rogers (Duluth, 1976), Larry Kinnebrew (East Rome, 1977) and Warner Robins teammates James Brooks and Ron Simmons — both 1976 graduates. Charlie Ward and Hearst are among the four players from the 1980s and are joined by Andre Hastings (Morrow, 1989) and Tracy Rocker (Fulton, 1983). The five players selected from the 1990’s include Ward, Spikes, Stinchcomb (Parkview, 1994), Eric Zeier (Marietta, 1990) and Terrence Edwards (Washington County, 1997).

Francoeur and Berry represent the 2000s with Pollack (Shiloh, 2000), Monte Williams (Commerce, 2000) and Darius Walker (Buford, 2003). The eligibility for the Hall of Fame requires that players be out of high school for eight seasons and be retired from football, which excludes active players from Georgia such as Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton and Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Hall of Fame weekend will include a game on Oct. 21, Friday night, between Brookwood and Grayson that will be televised on Peachtree TV. The Hall of Famers will take part in a tailgate and will be introduced at halftime before walking the red-carpet Saturday at the College Football Hall of Fame, which will have a TV component to it.

DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett County have five players each, Washington County has three and Thomas, Lowndes, Houston, Clayton and Clark County have two each. The other eight counties represented by one player are Cobb, Floyd, Grady, Jackson, Johnson, Lincoln, Muscogee and Richmond.