Former Forest Park star Sania Feagin won the Team11 High School Athlete of the Year Award at Saturday night’s Atlanta Sports Awards presented by the Atlanta Sports Council.

The 6-foot-3 forward averaged 18.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.2 blocks, 3.1 assists and 2.7 steals last season as a senior, helping the Panthers to a state runner-up finish. She was a first-team selection to the Atlanta Tipoff Club All-Metro Team, as well as a Naismith High School All-American, in 2021.

Feagin, a South Carolina signee, led Forest Park to a state championship as a junior.