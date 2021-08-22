Former Forest Park star Sania Feagin won the Team11 High School Athlete of the Year Award at Saturday night’s Atlanta Sports Awards presented by the Atlanta Sports Council.
The 6-foot-3 forward averaged 18.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.2 blocks, 3.1 assists and 2.7 steals last season as a senior, helping the Panthers to a state runner-up finish. She was a first-team selection to the Atlanta Tipoff Club All-Metro Team, as well as a Naismith High School All-American, in 2021.
Feagin, a South Carolina signee, led Forest Park to a state championship as a junior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.