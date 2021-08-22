©Ben Ennis-9122.jpg

Forest Park’s Sania Feagin (20) shoots during the Class AAAAA state finals at the Macon Centreplex.

 Ben Ennis

Former Forest Park star Sania Feagin won the Team11 High School Athlete of the Year Award at Saturday night’s Atlanta Sports Awards presented by the Atlanta Sports Council.

The 6-foot-3 forward averaged 18.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.2 blocks, 3.1 assists and 2.7 steals last season as a senior, helping the Panthers to a state runner-up finish. She was a first-team selection to the Atlanta Tipoff Club All-Metro Team, as well as a Naismith High School All-American, in 2021.

Feagin, a South Carolina signee, led Forest Park to a state championship as a junior.

