Forest Park grad Sania Feagin, a sophomore at South Carolina, was named to the Southeastern Conference Community Service Team for women’s basketball.
Each SEC school had one representative honored for work in the community.
Feagin has been committed to serving throughout her career, especially young people in the community. She makes frequent school visits, happy to do anything from an early-morning High-Five Friday at a local elementary school to mentoring at an area middle school. She participated in Christmas Giving, sorting non-perishable food items for the elderly during Christmas as well as March Madness Reading event and a Pen-Pals program.
Feagin, a 6-foot-3 forward, averages 6.1 points and 3.2 rebounds for the deep Gamecocks, ranked No. 1 in the nation. She makes 58.8 percent of her field goals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.