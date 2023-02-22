Forest Park grad Sania Feagin, a sophomore at South Carolina, was named to the Southeastern Conference Community Service Team for women’s basketball.

Each SEC school had one representative honored for work in the community.

Feagin has been committed to serving throughout her career, especially young people in the community. She makes frequent school visits, happy to do anything from an early-morning High-Five Friday at a local elementary school to mentoring at an area middle school. She participated in Christmas Giving, sorting non-perishable food items for the elderly during Christmas as well as March Madness Reading event and a Pen-Pals program.

Feagin, a 6-foot-3 forward, averages 6.1 points and 3.2 rebounds for the deep Gamecocks, ranked No. 1 in the nation. She makes 58.8 percent of her field goals.