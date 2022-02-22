Forest Park is in the market for a new head football coach after the resignation of Rex Robertson.

Robertson has been hired as offensive coordinator at Griffin.

“Rex Robertson, head football coach at Forest Park High School, has announced his resignation,” Forest Park announced in a release. “Coach Robertson informed FPHS administration on Monday stating that he is leaving to pursue other coaching opportunities. The FPHS family would like to thank Coach Robertson for his leadership and wish him the best of luck.”

The decision to step down was tough for Robertson, who had worked to revive the struggling football program at Forest Park, his alma mater.

“It’s emotional, really,” Robertson said. “Griffin made a good offer. It’s close to my house … It’s hard to leave Forest Park. We hadn’t really finished the job. Every coach comes in saying they want to stay. I wish I could have stayed longer. We almost had it turned.

“It’s definitely a sad day. But I think it’s best for my career and best for Forest Park’s future.”

Robertson previously coached at Henry County, Eagle’s Landing, Griffin and Meadowcreek. He made strides in his two seasons back at Forest Park, which hasn’t made the playoffs since 1996 and hasn’t won more than three games in a season since 2000.

He was hired at Forest Park as the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic took hold, and guided the program through that difficult season. He boosted participation and improved to two wins last season.

“The alumni, that’s what’s been the biggest connection (at Forest Park),” Robertson said. “I’ve connected with people from 30 years ago. The things they helped me with were incredible.”

Griffin went 4-6 last season and made the state playoffs under first-year head coach Rusty Easom.