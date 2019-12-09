FOREST PARK - The Forest Park Panthers announced they have come to terms with parting with former football head coach Gerren Griffin.
Griffin, who was brought in at the end of 2018, coached Forest Park for one season to a 1-9 season.
"A mutual agreement has been established between Forest Park High School and coach Gerren Griffin," Forest Park High's press release said. "Forest Park High School will be heading in a different direction for the head football coaching position next season. Thank you to coach Griffin for your time and service with the athletes. We wish you all the best in the future."
Griffin answered the request for comment with it being a mutual agreement on both sides.