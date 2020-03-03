FOREST PARK - It's all come down to one more game for one program in Clayton County.
The Steven Cole led team has made it to Macon but the road isn't over yet. This is Forest Park's first trip to the state finals since they were a Class AAAA program in 2011. Unfortunately, the 2011 Lady Panthers fell 55-45 to Fayette County back then.
Ever since Forest Park had been a state tournament mainstay but never found a way to make it past the Final Four round. Until the win over Valdosta last week.
Through each round of the state playoffs, the Lady Panthers haven't faced any true battles. Most of their wins had been by more than 10 points.
It stands to reason that this game will be much the same at the end of the day. Against Valdosta during Final Four action, the Lady Panthers weren't to be outdone.
They took the lead 13-10 in the first quarter and never looked back to punch their state championship ticket. Junior Sania Feagin led the team offensively with 14 points and 17 rebounds.
Feagin leads the Lady Panthers with 17.2 points per game and 10.4 rebounds per game as the only double-figure player on the team. Feagin also leads the team with 533 total points scored and more completed field goals (217) than anyone else.
The Lady Panthers have only lost two games all season to a team that's listed as a Georgia program with the other four, coming against out of state teams.
All season, the Lady Panthers have averaged 59.3 points per game. But that's just one-half of the teams slated to play for the Class AAAAAA state title.
Glynn Academy could be the challenge the Lady Panthers are looking for. The Lady Terrors have a senior-led team according to their MaxPreps with seven.
Zoesha Smith could be the player to slow down Feagin or turn it into a shoot out. Smith averages 21.2 points per game with 12.8 rebounds and has scored 616 points all season.
But that's not all the Lady Terrors bring to the table. Talia Hamilton averages 11.7 points per game as part of their attack.
Glynn Academy also averages 55.5 points per game as a team and even averages 13.1 steals.
To reach the state tournament, the Lady Terrors' opponents have also lost by more than 10 points.
The game is slated for a 1 p.m. start in Macon at the Macon Centreplex on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.