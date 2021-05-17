Forest Park senior Sania Feagin was one of nine women who earned a spot on the 2021 USA Basketball Women’s Under-19 World Cup Team following three days of trials from May 14-16 in Denver.
Selections were announced by the USA Basketball Women’s Junior National Team Selection Committee on Sunday.
Feagin, a South Carolina signee, reports to World Cup training camp on July 19. The 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup will be contested Aug. 7-19 in Debrecen, Hungary. The final 12-member team will be named prior to the departure for Europe, where it will continue training for the FIBA U19 World Cup.
Joining Feagin on the 2021 USA U19 World Cup Team members are Lauren Betts (Grandview H.S./ Centennial, Colo.); Sonia Citron (The Ursuline School/Scarsdale, N.Y.); Caitlin Clark (Iowa/West Des Moines, Iowa); Azzi Fudd (St. John’s College H.S. (D.C.)/ Arlington, Va.); Diamond Johnson (North Carolina State/Philadelphia, Pa.); Te-hina Paopao (Oregon/Oceanside, Calif.); Jewel Spear (Wake Forest/The Colony, Texas); and Payton Verhulst (Bishop Meige H.S./DeSoto, Kan).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.