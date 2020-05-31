The South Carolina Gamecocks landed a commitment Sunday from Forest Park junior Sania Feagin, one of the nation’s top girls basketball recruits.
Feagin was No. 8 overall last month when ESPNW ranked its top-10 current high-schoolers, regardless of age. She is the third-highest from the Class of 2022 on the list, and only two from the Class of 2020 rank ahead of her.
The 6-foot-3 forward averaged 17 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.6 blocks, 3 steals and 2.5 assists this season, earning Atlanta Tipoff Club All-Metro honors and leading Forest Park to the state championship. She also was named the Gatorade Georgia Player of the Year.
South Carolina emerged from a big group of colleges heavily recruiting Feagin, including top contenders Georgia, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech and Louisville.
“Feagin is the sixth-ranked prospect in the Class of 2021,” the ESPNW review of Feagin said. “Right now, Stanford commit Brooke Demetre (fourth) and UConn commit Amari DeBerry (fifth) are ranked ahead of her, but Feagin has a higher upside than both of them.
“She can bury the 3-pointer and is a great rebounder who can also attack in transition. Plus, she can play at the top of a full-court zone defense, deflect the ball and turn those turnovers into points.”
ESPNW also gave a WNBA player comparison to each of the top recruits. Feagin’s comparison was split between two players — “Angel McCoughtry’s mindset and DeWanna Bonner’s frame.”
Feagin was the only Georgian on the top-10 prospect list.
