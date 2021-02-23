Forest Park star Sania Feagin was named a McDonald’s All-American on Tuesday when the organization announced its final girls and boys selections.
Feagin is one of 24 girls players nationally to earn the honor, which typically offers a chance to play in the prestigious McDonald’s All-American Game. However, the game was called off for the second straight year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 6-foot-4 forward is the No. 4 player nationally in the Class of 2021, and is one of the national finalists for Naismith Girls Player of the Year. She averages 19.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 blocks, 3.1 assists and 2.8 steals. She led Forest Park to the state championship last season, averaging 17.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.6 blocks.
Feagin is one of a national-best four McDonald’s All-Americans in the South Carolina Gamecocks’ 2021 signing class, joining guards Raven Johnson of Westlake, Bree Hall of Dayton Wayne (Ohio) and Saniya Rivers of Wilmington Ashley (N.C.).
"Sania was a priority for us because she is an incredible basketball player, no doubt about it," South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley said when Feagin signed. "She has a pretty darn good skill set for her height, and we'll be able to use her versatility. Sania can put the ball on the floor or play with her back to the basket. She can rebound and push the ball down the floor; and she's a shot blocker. She is definitely one that is the complete package, and we can't wait for her to get here and light that fire under her to have it every time she steps on the floor."
