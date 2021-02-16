Forest Park basketball star Sania Feagin was announced Tuesday as one of five national finalists for the Naismith Girls High School Player of the Year Trophy, presented yearly by the Atlanta Tipoff Club to the nation’s top player.
Feagin, a South Carolina commit, is one of two Georgians among the five finalists, joining fellow South Carolina recruit Raven Johnson of Westlake. The other three players up for the award are St. John’s College (D.C.) guard Azzi Fudd (Connecticut signee), Moore (Okla.) forward Aaliyah Moore (Texas signee) and Northside (Ark.) guard Jersey Wolfenbarger (Arkansas signee).
“These finalists represent the nation’s top high school girls players and coaches who have enjoyed remarkable success this season, despite the challenges brought on in a global pandemic, through their play on the court or their leadership from the sidelines,” said Eric Oberman, executive director of the Atlanta Tipoff Club. “The final few weeks of this season will be extremely competitive among the candidates as it always is, which makes narrowing this list down to one winner for each award an exciting challenge for our voters.”
The 6-foot-4 Feagin averages 19.1 points, 10 rebounds, 4.4 blocks, 3.2 assists and 2.8 steals.
