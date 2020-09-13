Forest Park’s Adriana Laguna and Riverdale’s Henry Johnson won the individual championships over the weekend at the Clayton Cross Country Series #2 meet.
Laguna won the girls division with a time of 24 minutes, 50.50 seconds, and Johnson was first in the boys competition in 20:52.50.
The Forest Park girls had a great meet as they backed up Laguna’s win with top showings from Yessenia Serratos (second, 25:52.40), Carolina Galaviz (fifth, 28:04.00) and Jimena Castillo (eighth, 30:49.90).
Riverdale’s girls also fared well with the group of Lydiana Styles (third, 27:12.10), Reyna Olivares (fourth, 27:15.60), Nikaya Reynolds (ninth, 31:06.30), Doraian Pursley (11th, 33:27.70) and Rahkeya Reynolds (12th, 35:58.10). The Mundy’s Mill girls were led by Shadaja Young (sixth, 29:09.00) and Asha Shabazz (seventh, 29:26.20), while Morrow was led by Lauren Brice (10th, 31:06.70).
Forest Park’s boys matched the girls performance with a solid effort from Nicholas Jefferson (second, 21:21.90), Andres Laguna (fourth, 21:46.30), Roman Perez (16th, 27:04.20) and Gary Spencer (20th, 29:29.60). Jonesboro’s Chemar McGhee was third individually in 21:25.40.
Morrow had five runners in the top 14 with Kalif Walston (sixth, 22:23.50), Marcus Rayner (seventh, 22:25.20), Nhat Nguyen (ninth, 22:55.70), Ervin Thomas (12th, 24:32.00)
and Raphael Seabrooks (14th, 25:43.40). Lovejoy was led by Robert Smith (fifth, 22:19.50) and George Dorton (11th, 24:13.60).
Drew’s Danny Ortega-Mendoza (eighth, 22:26.40) and Mohammed Sawane (15th, 25:46.10) were in the top 15, while Riverdale backed up Johnson’s win with top-20 finishers Joshua Atuahene (10th, 23:58.60), Anthony Mckennie (13th, 24:41.90), Ja’Quavon Gleaton (18th, 28:36.00) and Elijah Miller (19th, 29:25.40).
Mundy’s Mill’s top finishers were Jacobi Barnes (17th, 27:14.00) and Marion Duffey (21st, 30:54.40).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.