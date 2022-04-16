Forest Park’s Cary Hargett was named Boys Coach of the Year on the All-Region 3-AAAAA Soccer Team, released recently after voting by the league’s coaches.

Two of Hargett’s players, Alexander Soriano and Leonardo Cabrera, earned first-team all-region honors, as did Jonesboro’s Fernando Arteaga and Leonardo Flores, Drew’s Edward Montoya and Mundy’s Mill’s Pedro Rosas.

The boys second-team selections included Drew’s Rolando Fitz and Anthony Gomez, Mundy’s Mill’s Isaiah Hall, Forest Park’s Paul Cross and Ian Velez and Jonesboro’s Anthony Lobo.

Forest Park’s Evelyn Sanchez and Adriana Laguna, Mundy’s Mill’s Lesly Ortega and Drew’s Stephanie Romero made the girls all-region first team. The girls second team included Forest Park’s Arlette Velazquez and Jennifer Aguilar, Mundy’s Mill’s Lizbeth Ramirez and Jakia McGregor and Drew’s Genaye Acevedo and Katie Barranco.