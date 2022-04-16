Forest Park’s Cary Hargett was named Boys Coach of the Year on the All-Region 3-AAAAA Soccer Team, released recently after voting by the league’s coaches.
Two of Hargett’s players, Alexander Soriano and Leonardo Cabrera, earned first-team all-region honors, as did Jonesboro’s Fernando Arteaga and Leonardo Flores, Drew’s Edward Montoya and Mundy’s Mill’s Pedro Rosas.
The boys second-team selections included Drew’s Rolando Fitz and Anthony Gomez, Mundy’s Mill’s Isaiah Hall, Forest Park’s Paul Cross and Ian Velez and Jonesboro’s Anthony Lobo.
Forest Park’s Evelyn Sanchez and Adriana Laguna, Mundy’s Mill’s Lesly Ortega and Drew’s Stephanie Romero made the girls all-region first team. The girls second team included Forest Park’s Arlette Velazquez and Jennifer Aguilar, Mundy’s Mill’s Lizbeth Ramirez and Jakia McGregor and Drew’s Genaye Acevedo and Katie Barranco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.