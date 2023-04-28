Forest Park’s Cary Hargett was named the Region 3-AAAAAA Boys Soccer Coach of the Year, highlighting the locals honored on the all-region team.

Hargett led Forest Park to second place in the region and a state playoff appearance with an 11-4-2 record. It is his second straight region coach of the year award.

“I am truly humbled to win this award,” Hargett said. “The honor goes to my team. They made it possible by trusting the process.”

The boys all-region first team featured Forest Park’s Ian Velez and Leonardo Cabrera, Lovejoy’s Edgar Nunez and Randy Padron, Morrow’s Emiliano Garcia and Anthony Rivera and Mundy’s Mill’s Pedro Rosas.

Earning spots on the second team were Forest Park’s Emmanuel Pantoja and Handy Palacios, Lovejoy’s Hamsel Gallegos and Carlos Garcia, Morrow’s Yvens Lewis and Joseph Meja and Jonesboro’s Elijah Martin.