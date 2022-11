Three high school girls basketball players from Clayton County were selected to the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s 2022-23 Preseason Watch List.

The list features the top preseason candidates for the club’s honors and awards coming later in the season.

Earning spots were Forest Park senior Jayda Brown (a St. John’s recruit) and Lovejoy senior La’Nya Foster (Austin Peay) and Lovejoy junior Bryanna Preston.