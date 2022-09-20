Two Clayton County baseball players were selected as participants in the Atlanta Braves’ 44 Classic presented by Nike, a Sept. 24-25 showcase at Truist Park named in honor of the legendary Hank Aaron.

Both selections are from Forest Park — outfielder Montrell Christian and first baseman Travyon Taylor.

The event, designed as a platform to increase access and exposure for minority baseball talent, features the top diverse high school baseball talent from the Southeast. Players chosen were the top 44 from the Braves’ RBI Fall Developmental League. They will go through pro-style workouts Sept. 24 followed by a showcase game Sept. 25 in front of professional baseball scouts. The players will be coached by a trio of former Braves — Marquis Grissom, Marvin Freeman and Johnny Estrada.

The showcase game on Sept. 25 is free and open to the public, but tickets must be reserved in advance at Braves.com/44classic.