Though the McDonald’s All-American Basketball Games have been called off for the second straight year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, local basketball was represented on the prestigious showcase’s list of nominees.
Forest Park’s Sania Feagin, a South Carolina recruit, was nominated for game consideration this year. The senior averages 19.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 blocks, 3.1 assists and 2.8 steals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.