©Ben Ennis-4478.jpg

Forest Park’s Sania Feagin shoots over two defenders in the Class AAAAA semifinals against Dutchtown.

 Ben Ennis

Forest Park senior Sania Feagin was named Tuesday to the Naismith High School All-American Team, presented by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

The South Carolina signee has led the Panthers to this week’s state championship game, averaging 19.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.1 blocks, 3.1 assists and 2.7 steals.

