Forest Park star Sania Feagin was among the 50 girls high school basketball players to watch for the 2021 Atlanta Tipoff Club’s Naismith Trophy, given to the national high school girls Player of the Year.
The club released the preseason list, which will narrow throughout the 2020-21 season until a winner is named in March, on Tuesday. The Atlanta Tipoff Club will narrow the list to 25 high school girls athletes on the midseason team, which will be released on Jan. 12, and a separate list for the top 25 underclassmen to watch will be announced on Dec. 1.
Feagin is one of four Georgians on the national top-50 list — the others are McEachern’s Jillian Hollingshead, Westlake’s Raven Johnson and Madison County’s Kayla McPherson.
The 6-foot-3 Feagin averaged 17 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.6 blocks, 3 steals and 2.5 assists last season, earning Atlanta Tipoff Club All-Metro honors and leading Forest Park to the state championship. She also was named the Gatorade Georgia Player of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.