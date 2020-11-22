Forest Park star Sania Feagin made The Atlanta Tipoff Club’s Atlanta All-Metro High School Girls Watch List.
The list feature the club’s top 50 boys and top 50 girls players heading into the 2020-21 season.
Feagin led Forest Park to the state championship last season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.