Forest Park senior Sania Feagin was named to the Atlanta Tipoff Club All-Metro Team, released Thursday by the organization.
Feagin was one of five first-team selections by the club after leading Forest Park to a state runner-up finish. The South Carolina signee, previously named as a Naismith All-American, averaged 18.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.2 blocks, 3.1 assists and 2.7 steals as a senior.
The club’s top awards went to Westlake’s Raven Johnson as Miss Georgia Basketball and Sandy Creek’s Jabari Smith as Mr. Georgia Basketball. The club’s Atlanta Metro players of the year were McEachern’s Jillian Hollingshead and Pace Academy’s Matt Cleveland.
