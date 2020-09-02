Former Clayton State men’s basketball standout Aubrey McRae announced he has signed a contract to play professional basketball in Portugal with Sangalhos DC.
McRae is a 2019 graduate of Clayton State and played two seasons for the Lakers, averaging 13.2 points, 4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals. McRae also set a Clayton State career record for 3-point percentage of .420 (118-for-281).
Sangalhos DC finished second last season in the Portugal 1 Divisao North Standings with a 17-4 record.
“It means the world to me to get to this level because this is something I have been wanting since I was a little kid," McRae said. "My ultimate dream is to play professional basketball.
“I would like to thank God, my family and friends for always staying in my corner because this was not an easy process. It took a lot of hard work and dedication to get to this point, so I would like to thank them again for not allowing me to give up.”
Following his playing career, McRae joined the men’s basketball staff as a graduate assistant for the 2019-20 season.
“It’s great when you see former players reach their goals and dreams,” interim CSU head men’s basketball coach Lance Egnatz said. “That’s the program we strive to be. We want to consistently have guys find these opportunities when they are done playing at Clayton State.
“I’m very happy for Aubrey. He never gave up on his goal and it finally became reality. He will have continued success due to his high character and work ethic.”
Prior to joining the Lakers, McRae played for Division I Georgia Southern for two seasons.
McRae earned his bachelor’s in 2019 with a degree in liberal studies and plans to graduate with an MBA from Clayton State in spring 2021.
