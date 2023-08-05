Former Clayton State University women's soccer coach T.O. Totty has passed away after a two-year battle with colon cancer at the age of 57, the school announced.

Totty was one of the most successful head coaches in the history of the Laker athletic program.

He coached the Laker women's soccer team from 1998-2010 and amassed an overall record of 104-114-15, including going 37-44-5 in the Peach Belt Conference. Those 104 wins are good for the seventh-most career wins in the PBC. During his tenure, the Lakers received a pair of berths to the NCAA Tournament and won the 2005 Conference Regular Season and Tournament. He also brought the Lakers to three straight PBC Tournament Championship games between 2002-2005.

In his 13 seasons, Totty mentored seven players who gathered All-Region accolades, two All-Americans, 12 All-PBC selections, three PBC Players of the Year, a PBC Freshman of the Year and a PBC Tournament MVP.

Totty coached Clayton State Hall of Famers Judith Chime, Olaiton Yousef and Nkiru Okosieme. Chime is the all-time leader in goalkeeping minutes played (7100), saves (494) and shutouts (25). Chime was a two-time All-Region and is the only Laker women's soccer player to be a four-time All-Conference selection.

"The late T.O. always says 'No matter what you do in America, never mess with the IRS, Judith,'" Chime said. "Coach T.O., you will be forever missed. He was the best coach l could ever ask for while playing college soccer. Thank you so much for all you did for me. Farewell T.O., until we meet to part no more."

Olaiton Yousef is the all-time leader in goals scored (83), points (185) and is third in assists (19). In 2004, Yousef scored 35 goals, amassed 74 points and sent in 107 shots, all are good for single-season program records. Olaiton was a two-time All-American and PBC Player of the Year and was a three-time all-Region and All-Conference selection and she is the only Laker to be inducted into the PBC Hall of Fame. Okosieme was second all-time in goals (64), points (152), and in assists (24). Okosieme earned All-America honors in 2004 and is a three-time All-Conference and All-Region selection.

Totty played his collegiate soccer at Southern New Hampshire University from 1989-1993 and he helped the Penmen to the 1989 national championship. In his career, he collected NSCAA All-America honors and was a four-time All-New England and All-NECC selection. He was inducted into their Hall of Fame in 2000. He also played professionally in his native country of Nigeria and was teammates with current USC Aiken men's soccer head coach Ike Ofoje.