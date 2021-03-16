NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament-North Carolina Florida State

Mar 12, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard M.J. Walker (23) drives to the basket past North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) during the first half in the 2021 ACC tournament semifinal game at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

 Nell Redmond

Two former Jonesboro standouts are among the 39 Georgians whose teams are in the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament.

M.J. Walker of Florida State and Dakota Leffew of Mount St. Mary’s are in the tourney, which begins this week.

Here’s a look at those two and other Georgians in the field:

Florida State

Seed: No. 4

NCAA opener: Saturday, 12:45 p.m. vs. No. 13 UNC-Greensboro at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

TV: truTV

Local interest: Jonesboro grad M.J. Walker is a senior guard for the Seminoles. The 6-foot-5, 213-pounder earned second-team All-ACC honors this season after averaging a team-high 13 points and making 44.4 percent of his 3-pointers.

Mount St. Mary’s

Seed: No. 16

NCAA opener: Thursday, 5:10 p.m. vs. No. 16 Texas Southern in First Four game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

TV: truTV

Local interest: Jonesboro grad Dakota Leffew is a freshman for Mount St. Mary’s. The 6-foot-5 guard had a season-high 14 points Dec. 5 against Virginia Commonwealth.

NCAA Basketball: Florida State at Clemson

Dec 29, 2020; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard M.J. Walker (23) dunks against Clemson Tigers guard Chase Hunter (3) during the first half at Littlejohn Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Other Georgians in the field:

• Nahiem Alleyne, Virginia Tech, 6-4, 195, Mountain View

• Frank Anselem, Syracuse, 6-10, 210, Westlake/Lincoln Academy

• T.J. Bickerstaff, Drexel, 6-9, 207, Sandy Creek

• Coleman Boyd, Georgia Tech, 6-1, 173, Mount Bethel

• Niko Broadway, Georgia Tech, 6-3, 195, St. Pius

• Eugene Brown, Ohio State, 6-6, 195, Southwest DeKalb

• Xavion Brown, Appalachian State, 6-3, 180, Greenforest

• Keith Clemons, Loyola-Chicago, 6-1, 180, Wesley Christian/Norcross native

• Adam Cottrell, Alabama, 6-3, 200, Lakeview Academy

• Maddox Daniels, Colorado, 6-6, 211, Suwanee native

• Adam Flagler, Baylor, 6-3, 180, Duluth

• Aleem Ford, Wisconsin, 6-8, 217, Archer

• Eric Gaines, LSU, 6-2, 155, Lithonia

• Alterique Gilbert, Wichita State, 6-0, 180, Miller Grove

• Tre Gomillion, Cleveland State, 6-4, 215, Aquinas

• Colin Granger, Ohio, 6-9, 230, Lambert

• Delaney Heard, Alabama, 6-3, 198, Cherokee/Oak Hill Academy

• Chase Hunter, Clemson, 6-3 1/2, 204, Westlake

• Abayomi Iyiola, Arkansas, 6-9, 230, Greenforest

• Clarence Jackson, Wichita State, 6-7, 210, Dublin

• Jehloni James, Georgia Tech, 6-6, 180, Lanier

• Walker Kessler, North Carolina, 7-1, 245, Woodward Academy

• Toneari Lane, Winthrop, 6-5, 210, Grayson

• Mardrez McBride, North Texas, 6-2, 178, Butler

• Isaiah Miller, UNC-Greensboro, 6-1, 190, UNC-Greensboro

• Davion Mitchell, Baylor, 6-2, 205, Liberty County

• Cole Morris, Tennessee, 6-9, 192, Walton

• J.D. Notae, Arkansas, 6-1, 195, Newton

• Alex O’Connell, Creighton, 6-6, 186, Milton

• Lamar Oden Jr., Drexel, 6-6, 210, Greenforest

• Bubba Parham, Georgia Tech, 5-10, 162, Brookwood

• Will Richardson, Oregon, 6-5, 180, Liberty County/Oak Hill Academy

• Davis Smith, Michigan State, 6-1, 185, Westminster

• Kyle Sturdivant, Georgia Tech, 6-2, 198, Norcross

• Jordan Usher, Georgia Tech, 6-7, 213, Wheeler

• Trevin Wade, Wichita State, 5-11, 175, South Cobb/Montverde

• Trey Wade, Wichita State, 6-6, 221, South Cobb

