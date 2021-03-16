Two former Jonesboro standouts are among the 39 Georgians whose teams are in the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament.
M.J. Walker of Florida State and Dakota Leffew of Mount St. Mary’s are in the tourney, which begins this week.
Here’s a look at those two and other Georgians in the field:
Florida State
Seed: No. 4
NCAA opener: Saturday, 12:45 p.m. vs. No. 13 UNC-Greensboro at Bankers Life Fieldhouse
TV: truTV
Local interest: Jonesboro grad M.J. Walker is a senior guard for the Seminoles. The 6-foot-5, 213-pounder earned second-team All-ACC honors this season after averaging a team-high 13 points and making 44.4 percent of his 3-pointers.
Mount St. Mary’s
Seed: No. 16
NCAA opener: Thursday, 5:10 p.m. vs. No. 16 Texas Southern in First Four game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
TV: truTV
Local interest: Jonesboro grad Dakota Leffew is a freshman for Mount St. Mary’s. The 6-foot-5 guard had a season-high 14 points Dec. 5 against Virginia Commonwealth.
Other Georgians in the field:
• Nahiem Alleyne, Virginia Tech, 6-4, 195, Mountain View
• Frank Anselem, Syracuse, 6-10, 210, Westlake/Lincoln Academy
• T.J. Bickerstaff, Drexel, 6-9, 207, Sandy Creek
• Coleman Boyd, Georgia Tech, 6-1, 173, Mount Bethel
• Niko Broadway, Georgia Tech, 6-3, 195, St. Pius
• Eugene Brown, Ohio State, 6-6, 195, Southwest DeKalb
• Xavion Brown, Appalachian State, 6-3, 180, Greenforest
• Keith Clemons, Loyola-Chicago, 6-1, 180, Wesley Christian/Norcross native
• Adam Cottrell, Alabama, 6-3, 200, Lakeview Academy
• Maddox Daniels, Colorado, 6-6, 211, Suwanee native
• Adam Flagler, Baylor, 6-3, 180, Duluth
• Aleem Ford, Wisconsin, 6-8, 217, Archer
• Eric Gaines, LSU, 6-2, 155, Lithonia
• Alterique Gilbert, Wichita State, 6-0, 180, Miller Grove
• Tre Gomillion, Cleveland State, 6-4, 215, Aquinas
• Colin Granger, Ohio, 6-9, 230, Lambert
• Delaney Heard, Alabama, 6-3, 198, Cherokee/Oak Hill Academy
• Chase Hunter, Clemson, 6-3 1/2, 204, Westlake
• Abayomi Iyiola, Arkansas, 6-9, 230, Greenforest
• Clarence Jackson, Wichita State, 6-7, 210, Dublin
• Jehloni James, Georgia Tech, 6-6, 180, Lanier
• Walker Kessler, North Carolina, 7-1, 245, Woodward Academy
• Toneari Lane, Winthrop, 6-5, 210, Grayson
• Mardrez McBride, North Texas, 6-2, 178, Butler
• Isaiah Miller, UNC-Greensboro, 6-1, 190, UNC-Greensboro
• Davion Mitchell, Baylor, 6-2, 205, Liberty County
• Cole Morris, Tennessee, 6-9, 192, Walton
• J.D. Notae, Arkansas, 6-1, 195, Newton
• Alex O’Connell, Creighton, 6-6, 186, Milton
• Lamar Oden Jr., Drexel, 6-6, 210, Greenforest
• Bubba Parham, Georgia Tech, 5-10, 162, Brookwood
• Will Richardson, Oregon, 6-5, 180, Liberty County/Oak Hill Academy
• Davis Smith, Michigan State, 6-1, 185, Westminster
• Kyle Sturdivant, Georgia Tech, 6-2, 198, Norcross
• Jordan Usher, Georgia Tech, 6-7, 213, Wheeler
• Trevin Wade, Wichita State, 5-11, 175, South Cobb/Montverde
• Trey Wade, Wichita State, 6-6, 221, South Cobb
