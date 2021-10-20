Former Lovejoy standout Shari Buford was inducted Oct. 15 into the Carson-Newman University (Tenn.) Athletics Hall of Fame.
Buford, now Shari Buford Anderson, was the first NCAA All-American in Carson-Newman women’s basketball history. The 2010 graduate was a three-time All-South Atlantic Conference selection and helped her team to three NCAA Tournament appearances, including a Sweet 16 trip her senior season.
She ranks third in school history in career points (1,496) and second in school history in career rebounds (1,058).
