Former NFL linebacker Buster Davis is the new head football coach at Mount Zion, the high school’s administration announced.
Davis takes over a program that hasn’t made the playoffs or posted a winning record since 2009. The Bulldogs went 3-7 last season under Kevin Jones, head coach since 2014. The three wins were the most by the program in a season since 2011, when it also went 3-7.
Davis previously served as Willamette University's defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach. He also was the team's director of football operations.
He played at Florida State from 2002-06 for legendary head coach Bobby Bowden. In 2005, he recorded 91 total tackles, including 10 1/2 for losses and two sacks, and he had 109 total tackles (eight for losses and five sacks) in 2006. The American Football Coaches Association named him a first-team All-American following the 2006 season. He also was chosen All-Atlantic Coast Conference in 2006.
After receiving a degree in history from Florida State in 2007, Davis went to the NFL. He was originally drafted in the third round by the Arizona Cardinals. He was a member of the Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans and Detroit Lions from 2007-09. He recorded 24 tackles, including 18 solo stops, while playing in six games with three starts for Indianapolis in 2008.
Following his time in the NFL, Davis became a coach at the college and high school levels. He has been the defensive coordinator, strength and conditioning coach and head track coach at East Hall High School in Gainesville. He previously served as the defensive coordinator and strength and conditioning coach at Pinecrest Academy in Cumming.
Davis was the safeties coach at Glenville State University (W.V.) for the 2010 season. He coached linebackers at the University of South Dakota in 2011 and was the linebackers coach at Southern Oregon University in 2016. He received a masters degree in interdisciplinary studies-higher education from South Dakota in 2013.
