Jan 25, 2020; Mobile, AL, USA; South cornerback Kindle Vildor of Georgia Southern (2) celebrates his interception during the 2020 Senior Bowl college football game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. South wide receiver Van Jefferson of Florida (14) is at left.Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 25, 2018; Statesboro, GA, USA; Georgia Southern Eagles cornerback Kindle Vildor (20) returns an interception against the Appalachian State Mountaineers during the second half at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 21, 2019; Orlando, Florida, USA; Georgia Southern Eagles cornerback Kindle Vildor (20) prevents a catch by Liberty Flames wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden (11) during the second half of the Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2020; Mobile, Alabama, USA; South cornerback Kindle Vildor of Georgia Southern (2) works through a drill during Senior Bowl practice at University of South Alabama’s Jaguar Football Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 25, 2020; Mobile, AL, USA; South cornerback Kindle Vildor of Georgia Southern (2) runs back an interception during the 2020 Senior Bowl college football game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 25, 2020; Mobile, AL, USA; South cornerback Kindle Vildor of Georgia Southern (2) returns an interception in the first half of the 2020 Senior Bowl college football game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia Southern defensive back Kindle Vildor speaks to the media during the 2020 NFL Combine in the Indianapolis Convention Center.
Trevor Ruszkowski/USA Today Sports
South cornerback Kindle Vildor of Georgia Southern (2) celebrates his interception during the 2020 Senior Bowl college football game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.
Vasha Hunt/USA Today Sports
Georgia Southern Eagles cornerback Kindle Vildor (20) celebrates an interception on the sidelines during the second half of the 2019 Cure Bowl against the Liberty Flames at Exploria Stadium.
Reinhold Matay/USA Today Sports
Kindle Vildor’s pro football dreams are expected to come true this week.
The former North Clayton star, fresh off a stellar career at Georgia Southern, is projected as a fifth-round pick by NFL.com in the NFL Draft, which begins Thursday. The first round is Thursday, the second and third rounds are Friday and the fourth through seventh rounds conclude the draft Saturday.
“I’m going to go to Georgia Southern and Kindle Vildor as a corner that excites me,” NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said of Vildor, who he deemed his sleeper cornerback in the draft. “He ran in the mid 4.4s (seconds in the 40-yard dash) at the (NFL) Combine. He’s got nine career picks. He’s outstanding from off coverage where he can use that quickness, drive on the football and make plays. I think he’s going to be a fourth-round, maybe a fifth-round pick, in this draft. But I think he’s going to be a starting nickel very early in his NFL career.”
If Vildor isn’t drafted, he will be one of the top rookie free agents available for signing the moment the draft ends.
Georgia Southern Eagles cornerback Kindle Vildor (20) celebrates an interception on the sidelines during the second half of the 2019 Cure Bowl against the Liberty Flames at Exploria Stadium.
Kindle Vildor is No. 83 on the Sports Illustrated Top 100 players of 2019, was ranked at No. 7 as one of the Top 25 College Football Cornerbacks of 2019, a Bednarik Award Watch List candidate, a Sunbelt Preseason Defensive Player of the Year and a Jim Thorpe Award Watch List candidate.
Former North Clayton High standout Kindle Vildor, seen here making a tackle against Ole Miss last season, is ready to tackle to an increased role with the Georgia Southern Eagles this year. (Special Photo: Georgia Southern Athletics)
Georgia Southern Eagles cornerback Kindle Vildor (20) celebrates an interception on the sidelines during the second half of the 2019 Cure Bowl against the Liberty Flames at Exploria Stadium.
Reinhold Matay/USA Today Sports
South cornerback Kindle Vildor of Georgia Southern (2) celebrates his interception during the 2020 Senior Bowl college football game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.
Vasha Hunt/USA Today Sports
Georgia Southern defensive back Kindle Vildor speaks to the media during the 2020 NFL Combine in the Indianapolis Convention Center.
Trevor Ruszkowski/USA Today Sports
Kindle Vildor is coming into 2019 with a number of accolades and isn’t looking to slow down in his senior campaign.
Special Photo
Kindle Vildor is No. 83 on the Sports Illustrated Top 100 players of 2019, was ranked at No. 7 as one of the Top 25 College Football Cornerbacks of 2019, a Bednarik Award Watch List candidate, a Sunbelt Preseason Defensive Player of the Year and a Jim Thorpe Award Watch List candidate.
Former North Clayton High standout Kindle Vildor, seen here making a tackle against Ole Miss last season, is ready to tackle to an increased role with the Georgia Southern Eagles this year. (Special Photo: Georgia Southern Athletics)
That said, the 5-foot-10, 191-pound cornerback has shown well for pro scouts both during his college career and in the post-college phase leading up to the draft.
Vildor was a contributor for Georgia Southern as a sophomore, but really drew the attention of pro scouts with his breakthrough junior season. In 2018, he was a first-team All-Sun Belt Conference and second-team All-American selection after making 42 tackles and a team-high four interceptions. He also broke up 11 passes.
Despite missing time with an ankle injury last season, he had 27 tackles, two interceptions and six pass breakups.
His college play earned an invitation to the Senior Bowl, where he was one of the week’s standouts. His interception and 22-yard return was a highlight play of the annual showcase.
Vildor also participated in the invitation-only NFL Combine, where he showed well physically. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.44 seconds, put up 22 repetitions in the 225-pound bench press and had a 39 1/2-inch vertical leap.
"He's a little slender and his speed is average, but Vildor possesses good athletic ability with the man cover talent to stay near his target," NFL.com posted in a draft profile of Vildor. "He does a nice job of challenging throws effectively when he's in position thanks to his length and timing, but he'll need to improve his route recognition and anticipation as a pro. He can be too passive and ineffective as a tackler, which will be a non-starter for certain NFL teams. Vildor has the ability to challenge for a CB4/CB5 spot for man-cover defenses."
