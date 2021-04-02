Former North Clayton High School teammates and longtime NFL players Morgan Burnett and Kyle Love recently announced their retirements after 10 years of pro football.
Burnett played 10 NFL seasons, the first eight with the Green Bay Packers, who made him a third-round pick out of Georgia Tech in 2010. He started all 113 games of his Packers career and won a Super Bowl his rookie season, though he finished the year on injured reserve after a season-ending knee injury.
He had nine career interceptions and was the Packers’ leading tackler twice with 125 stops in 2014 and 92 tackles in 2016. He played with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018 and with the Cleveland Browns in 2019, but did not play in the COVID-19 pandemic-impacted 2020 NFL season.
He was inducted into the Georgia Tech Hall of Fame last year.
"We want to congratulate Morgan on a wonderful career and thank him for his contributions to the Packers," Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst said on the team’s website. "He was a dedicated, reliable player that always put the team first. He had a quiet, professional nature and was a respected leader and a great teammate. We wish him, his wife, Nicolette, and their family all the best in the years ahead."
Love, a 6-foot-1, 315-pound noseguard, went undrafted after playing college football at Mississippi State before signing a free agent contract with the New England Patriots. He played three seasons with the Patriots, and played briefly with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs before a long tenure with the Carolina Panthers from 2014-19. He was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers early in the 2020 season before being released in September.
He had 147 tackles and 15 sacks in his NFL career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.