...BLACK ICE LIKELY LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING OVER
PORTIONS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA INCLUDING THE ATLANTA
METRO...
Rainfall associated with an approaching cold front will be moving
through the region this afternoon and evening. As the rain exits
the region this evening cold air will filter into the area
quickly behind the rainfall. In addition...relative humidity
values are expected to remain high over night. As a result of the
temperatures quickly dropping below freezing and relative
humidity values remaining high...many area roads and bridges will
not have an opportunity to dry off and subsequently have an
opportunity to freeze overnight and into the early AM resulting in
areas of black ice. Areas along and north and west of the
Interstate 85 corridor have the greatest risk of black ice
forming. Counties and communities just to the south and east of
Interstate 85 may see some patchy black ice.
Across far Northwest GA and the North GA mountains, as the cold
front pushes in behind the storm system this evening, rain could
change to light freezing rain, sleet or snow. Any accumulations
are expected to be very light, however with temperatures falling
into the 20s, some roads may become icy from winter precipitation
or the refreezing of water on roadways previously mentioned.
Persons in these areas should remain alert, monitor the latest
conditions and be prepared patchy black ice through the early AM.
