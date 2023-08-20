Fourth quarter comeback lifts North Clayton over Riverdale

A 24-point fourth quarter lifted North Clayton to a 44-28 Region 4-AAAA victory over Riverdale Saturday at Southern Crescent Stadium.

North Clayton led 20-12 at the end of the first quarter and at halftime.

In the third quarter, Riverdale scored 10 points to take a 22-20 lead into the fourth quarter.

North Clayton outscored Riverdale 24-6 in the fourth quarter to take the victory.

It was the first time since 2017 that North Clayton has beaten Riverdale and the second since 2012.

Riverdale quarterback Ayron McKinney completed 10 of 17 passes for 163 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Jamie Newman caught five passes for 103 yards.

David Thurston led Riverdale with 66 yards on 10 carries while Jacori Anderson gained 49 yards on 13 carries.

In other action, Jonesboro beat Mount Zion 46-0 Friday night at Tara Stadium while Morrow beat Forest Park 22-0 Saturday at Tara Stadium.