The Atlanta Dream acquired Olympic gold medalist Allisha Gray in a trade that sent the WNBA team’s 2023 No. 3 pick and 2025 first round pick to the Dallas Wings, the organization announced Saturday.

Gray, a graduate of Washington County High School in Sandersville, Ga., returns to the Southeast for the first time in her career since winning the NCAA National Championship with the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2017. She joins the Dream after a career-best season with the Wings in 2022, where she averaged 13.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

The 2017 WNBA Rookie of the Year, Gray took home a gold medal in the first Olympics 3x3 competition at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics. She was named the 2021 USA Basketball 3x3 Athlete of the Year after helping lead the USA to their gold medal, and is now 27-3 all-time representing USA five-on-five and 3x3 national teams.

“Adding Allisha Gray is a huge step for our organization and we are all celebrating a big win today,” said Dream general manager and executive vice president Dan Padover. “She is one of the best two-way guards in the world and is in the prime of her career. The intensity in her style of play will fit perfectly here in Atlanta. We can’t wait to watch our group, now with Allisha, grow together as we continue to build towards becoming a perennial contender in this league.”

This is the Dream’s second trade of 2023 after the team acquired veteran guard Danielle Robinson in a trade with Indiana earlier this month.