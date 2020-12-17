Georgia Southern scored a big recruiting victory when the early National Signing Day period opened, landing Riverdale playmaker Derwin Burgess.
The star wide receiver had been a longtime South Carolina commitment, but changed his mind and gave Eagle fans exciting news.
Burgess is ranked as a three-star prospect in the 247Sports.com composite rankings, which have him as the No. 108 player in Georgia. The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder was recruited by various schools at both wide receiver and defensive back.
Georgia Southern labeled him as a wide receiver on its signee list.
"Derwin is an electric player from Georgia that we're excited to sign,” Georgia Southern head coach Chad Lunsford said. “He has good speed and a good overall skill set. He'll be able to do a lot of different things for us, playing inside or outside. He has shown the ability to be a game-changer in all three phases of the game, offensively, defensively and on special teams."
Burgess helped Riverdale to a historic football season as a senior. The Raiders won their first region title since 1998, reached the state quarterfinals for the first time since 1998 and won their first playoff game since 2001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.