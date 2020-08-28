Georgia State offensive guard Shamarious Gilmore was named to Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference first team as voted on by the league’s head coaches and a media panel.
Gilmore, a three-year starter at left guard from Riverdale and a Drew High School grad, has earned All-Sun Belt honors in each of his first three seasons while starting 37 straight games. He has been a key figure in back-to-back school-record rushing seasons, including 2019, when he blocked for a GSU offense set school records for rushing yards (3,141), rushing touchdowns (30), total offense (5,818), first downs (305), touchdowns (53) and points (406).
The 6-foot-3, 288-pounder enters his senior season on the watch list for the prestigious Outland Trophy as a first-team selection on several preseason all-conference teams.
